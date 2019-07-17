cannabis

Twitter greenlights ads for cannabis, THC brands
3 days ago
Marc Iskowitz

Twitter greenlights ads for cannabis, THC brands

The social network is permitting CBD and THC products to run ads under an updated policy, provided they meet certain requirements.

Havas is first holding company to launch major cannabis consultancy
Jul 17, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Havas is first holding company to launch major cannabis consultancy

The multi-office US-based venture, dubbed Havas ECS, will serve the use-specific needs of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and brand communities.

