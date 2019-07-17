Search
3 days ago
Twitter greenlights ads for cannabis, THC brands
The social network is permitting CBD and THC products to run ads under an updated policy, provided they meet certain requirements.
Jul 17, 2019
Havas is first holding company to launch major cannabis consultancy
The multi-office US-based venture, dubbed Havas ECS, will serve the use-specific needs of pharmaceutical, health, wellness and brand communities.
