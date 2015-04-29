Search
cambodia beer
1 day ago
Cambodia Beer underlines icon status, while removing a controversial icon
REBRANDING EXERCISES: A recast by Design Bridge Singapore melds progressive and traditional cues in a new design that removes an icon based on a Buddhist temple.
Apr 29, 2015
Cambodia Beer asks young people to blow on their bottles
CAMBODIA - Young people of Cambodia, Cambodia Beer is encouraging you to 'Let your feelings play' with a new campaign based on an infectious little ditty.
