breakthrough

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve
1 day ago
Sean Donovan

If you want to solve a 400-year-old problem, be naïve

Too many aspects of our organisational structures require compliance. But breakthroughs come from looking at things free from conventions, says TBWA's Asia president.

SEA brands struggling to turn innovation into success: Nielsen
Oct 13, 2016
Faaez Samadi

SEA brands struggling to turn innovation into success: Nielsen

New report finds that an overwhelming majority of new products fail in Southeast Asia, thanks to risk-averse behaviour and lack of long-term strategic planning.

Huawei focuses on the work before 'sudden' breakthroughs
Mar 16, 2016
Lifang Chen

Huawei focuses on the work before 'sudden' breakthroughs

BEHIND THE SCENES: Huawei's Chen Lifang explains what a fisherman casting a net, a high-energy particle collider and the world's fastest woman have in common, and what the brand is trying to communicate in its recent campaign.

