With rising incomes and fewer places to spend, consumers are upgrading: Moët Hennessy India
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

With rising incomes and fewer places to spend, consumers are upgrading: Moët Hennessy India

The marketing head of the luxury conglomerate in India talks to Campaign India about the shifting consumption habits that inspired its latest partnership with the home grown brand Svami.

Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign relies on heritage, authenticity
Sep 15, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign relies on heritage, authenticity

Chandelier Creative romances the earth, fire and water for the Polish super-premium brand.

