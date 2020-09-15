Search
With rising incomes and fewer places to spend, consumers are upgrading: Moët Hennessy India
The marketing head of the luxury conglomerate in India talks to Campaign India about the shifting consumption habits that inspired its latest partnership with the home grown brand Svami.
Sep 15, 2020
Belvedere Vodka’s new campaign relies on heritage, authenticity
Chandelier Creative romances the earth, fire and water for the Polish super-premium brand.
