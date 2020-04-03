Search
behavioural economics
Apr 3, 2020
A love story about food, dancing and behavioural economics
You've heard a lot of debate around this Burger King ad. But here's a behavioural economics take on why I don't like it.
Oct 23, 2013
Behavioural economics, Japanese culture and brands
Western marketing traditions rely on speaking to the emotional, intuitive part of the consumer psyche, but marketers addressing Japan must also consider the more logical, 'slow-thinking' part.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins