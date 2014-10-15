Chris Francis

Changing consumption in Japan: Another postcard from the future
Marketing
Oct 15, 2014
Chris Francis

Changing consumption in Japan: Another postcard ...

The country is once again providing a glimpse of things to come. But through consumer trends rather than silver-screen inspirations.

Insights: Forget everything you know
Marketing
Mar 20, 2014
Chris Francis

Insights: Forget everything you know

The truth is that consumer insights don't have to be deep truths, nor come from consumers. Here are some tips for generating disruptive insights, with powerful examples from Japan.

Behavioural economics, Japanese culture and brands
Marketing
Oct 23, 2013
Chris Francis

Behavioural economics, Japanese culture and brands

Western marketing traditions rely on speaking to the emotional, intuitive part of the consumer psyche, but marketers addressing Japan must also consider the more logical, 'slow-thinking' part.

