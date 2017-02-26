asias top 1000 brands 2021

Top 5 in 5: Moves that earned the top brands their spots
2 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

Top 5 in 5: Moves that earned the top brands their spots

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: Samsung remains Asia’s top brand for the 10th straight year, while four of its closest consumer electronics competitors round out the top five.

Examining Samsung's decade as Asia's top brand
2 days ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Examining Samsung's decade as Asia's top brand

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: South Korean giant continues to gain share in new categories ranging from connected experience to insurance, but slips behind Apple in mobile phones.

