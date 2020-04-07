asas

Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore issues misinformation warning
Apr 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

ASAS chairman says a small number of advertisers have "used the crisis to traffic in misinformation."

False advertising in Singapore’s wellness industry on the rise
Sep 29, 2010
Angelia Seetoh

False advertising in Singapore’s wellness industry on the rise

SINGAPORE – Members of the public made 34 complaints between January and August this year to the Advertising Standards Association of Singapore (ASAS), compared to 39 complaints for all of 2009.

