Search
asas
Apr 7, 2020
Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore issues misinformation warning
ASAS chairman says a small number of advertisers have "used the crisis to traffic in misinformation."
Sep 29, 2010
False advertising in Singapore’s wellness industry on the rise
SINGAPORE – Members of the public made 34 complaints between January and August this year to the Advertising Standards Association of Singapore (ASAS), compared to 39 complaints for all of 2009.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins