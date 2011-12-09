arnold

Lin the Pangolin animates a conversation about conservation for World Wildlife Fund
1 day ago
Elaine Underwood

Lin the Pangolin animates a conversation about conservation for World Wildlife Fund

Arnold creates a cartoon spokes-creature to forge an emotional connection for the threatened species.

Volvo appoints Arnold as lead global creative agency
Dec 9, 2011
Daniel Farey-Jones

Volvo appoints Arnold as lead global creative agency

SHANGHAI - Volvo has moved its UK and China creative business out of SapientNitro and into Arnold Worldwide without a pitch.

Volvo moves its creative account out of Sapient Nitro in China
Dec 8, 2011
Benjamin Li

Volvo moves its creative account out of Sapient Nitro in China

SHANGHAI - Swedish carmaker Volvo, which was acquired by the Zhejiang-based China auto car giant Geely in 2009, has moved its creative account in China from Sapient Nitro.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

2 NZ mobile carriers head in dramatically different directions

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

4 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

5 40 Under 40 opens for entries

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

7 Shopee launches partner program for five media agencies

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

9 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

10 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’