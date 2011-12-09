Search
arnold
1 day ago
Lin the Pangolin animates a conversation about conservation for World Wildlife Fund
Arnold creates a cartoon spokes-creature to forge an emotional connection for the threatened species.
Dec 9, 2011
Volvo appoints Arnold as lead global creative agency
SHANGHAI - Volvo has moved its UK and China creative business out of SapientNitro and into Arnold Worldwide without a pitch.
Dec 8, 2011
Volvo moves its creative account out of Sapient Nitro in China
SHANGHAI - Swedish carmaker Volvo, which was acquired by the Zhejiang-based China auto car giant Geely in 2009, has moved its creative account in China from Sapient Nitro.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins