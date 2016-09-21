Search
Anil Kapoor: the brands I work with become family
The Bollywood star speaks to Campaign about why he endorses the brands he does, why he enjoys working on ads, and how important it is not to take yourself too seriously
Sep 21, 2016
Inside Mastercard’s partnership with Anil Kapoor
Creativity, technology and partnerships are key to doing good and doing well at the same time, according to Mastercard’s Asia-Pacific CMO Sam Ahmed.
