Anil Kapoor: the brands I work with become family
1 day ago
Mukta Lad

The Bollywood star speaks to Campaign about why he endorses the brands he does, why he enjoys working on ads, and how important it is not to take yourself too seriously

Inside Mastercard’s partnership with Anil Kapoor
Sep 21, 2016
Byravee Iyer

Inside Mastercard’s partnership with Anil Kapoor

Creativity, technology and partnerships are key to doing good and doing well at the same time, according to Mastercard’s Asia-Pacific CMO Sam Ahmed.

