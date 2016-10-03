anfield

How Liverpool FC's successful year extended off the pitch
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

How Liverpool FC's successful year extended off the pitch

The commercial director at Liverpool Football Club tells us how the club reacted to the Covid-19 crisis by having its most successful year commercially, the importance of the South Asian market, and more…

There's no need to fear 360-degree video
Oct 3, 2016
David Blecken

There's no need to fear 360-degree video

On a recent trip to Tokyo, AOL SVP Michael Hyman offered advice on using a tool with strong potential that most seem too timid to experiment with.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

3 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

4 Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

6 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

7 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

10 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands