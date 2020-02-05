Search
Feb 5, 2020
IBM CMO: With great technology comes great responsibility
“In many ways, Watson was the brand that introduced AI to society,” Michelle Peluso says.
Jul 20, 2016
The 5 elements of an Agile marketer
Agile is more than a process, a set of tools or people management, it is first and foremost a mindset.
Jul 25, 2013
Agile Property contracts OMD as media agency in China
GUANGZHOU - OMD is understood to have acquired the media communications business of Agile Property Holdings, worth RMB280 million in monitored media ad spend, including media proposal, price negotiation and buying.
