Search
adara
2 days ago
New KPIs for destination marketers
Covid has thrown a spanner into the works for destination and tourism marketers, and a shake-up in measurement is vital.
Jul 3, 2019
Adara: Industry needs to ‘catch up’ to personalised marketing
Brands understand the value of pooling data to build personalised experiences, but this has not yet extended to marketing, says Adara
Jul 15, 2015
Global travel data company Adara extends footprint in Asia-Pacific
Travel data firm Adara is extending its footprint in Asia-Pacific with the launch of a new office in Sydney.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins