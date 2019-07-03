adara

New KPIs for destination marketers
2 days ago
Bill Obreiter

New KPIs for destination marketers

Covid has thrown a spanner into the works for destination and tourism marketers, and a shake-up in measurement is vital.

Adara: Industry needs to ‘catch up’ to personalised marketing
Jul 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Adara: Industry needs to ‘catch up’ to personalised marketing

Brands understand the value of pooling data to build personalised experiences, but this has not yet extended to marketing, says Adara

Global travel data company Adara extends footprint in Asia-Pacific
Jul 15, 2015
Nikki Wicks

Global travel data company Adara extends footprint in Asia-Pacific

Travel data firm Adara is extending its footprint in Asia-Pacific with the launch of a new office in Sydney.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

1 Accenture’s former global media auditing chief launches new firm to regain clients

Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

2 Dentsu eyes more simplified, coordinated offering in APAC after rebranding

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

3 40 Under 40 opens for entries

OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

4 OMG launches ecommerce practice in APAC

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

6 Estée Lauder uses online arcade to drive awareness of new beauty product

Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

7 Havas Media Group launches global e-commerce practice

Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

8 Campaign Crash Course: Five tips on marketing to Gen Zs

Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

9 Vodafone and Anomaly lose connection as brand searches for global creative agency

Philippines' top local brands

10 Philippines' top local brands