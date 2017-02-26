Search
ad wars
1 hour ago
Fact-based ads are the start of a new era in advertising, says Sebamed India marketing chief
Konark Gaur talks about its escalated spat with Hindustan Unilever over rival soap pH levels and its own marketing plans ahead.
2 days ago
Ad wars: Why one upmanship in advertising makes for great headlines
With brands taking digs at competitors openly, Campaign dives in to find out the reason, the impact, the legalities and whether brands wars are in for the long haul…
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins