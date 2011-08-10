abhik santara

A cheat sheet for people who want to join the agency start-up ecosystem
3 hours ago
Abhik Santara

A cheat sheet for people who want to join the agency start-up ecosystem

Is joining a start-up agency rewarding and the right career move for people who have spent less than a decade in the business, asks the author

Rediffusion Y&R brings in Tarvinderjit Singh to boost creative team
Aug 10, 2011
Staff Reporters

Rediffusion Y&R brings in Tarvinderjit Singh to boost creative team

NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y & R, Delhi has strengthened its creative team further with the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head of copy.

