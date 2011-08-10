Search
abhik santara
3 hours ago
A cheat sheet for people who want to join the agency start-up ecosystem
Is joining a start-up agency rewarding and the right career move for people who have spent less than a decade in the business, asks the author
Aug 10, 2011
Rediffusion Y&R brings in Tarvinderjit Singh to boost creative team
NEW DELHI - Rediffusion Y & R, Delhi has strengthened its creative team further with the appointment of Tarvinderjit Singh as creative head of copy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins