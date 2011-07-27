WaterAid

WaterAid animations reveal devastation of climate change in words of those affected
1 day ago
Simon Gwynn

WaterAid animations reveal devastation of climate change in words of those affected

Campaign, created by Don’t Panic, contrasts sometimes flippant attitudes with reality of life in Malawi, Nepal and Tanzania.

WaterAid appoints R/GA to redevelop its global digital presence
Jul 27, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

WaterAid appoints R/GA to redevelop its global digital presence

SINGAPORE - WaterAid, an international not-for-profit organisation, has appointed R/GA to redefine its overall global digital strategy and redevelop its online presence.

