1 day ago
WaterAid animations reveal devastation of climate change in words of those affected
Campaign, created by Don’t Panic, contrasts sometimes flippant attitudes with reality of life in Malawi, Nepal and Tanzania.
Jul 27, 2011
WaterAid appoints R/GA to redevelop its global digital presence
SINGAPORE - WaterAid, an international not-for-profit organisation, has appointed R/GA to redefine its overall global digital strategy and redevelop its online presence.
