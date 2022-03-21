Move and win roundup: Week of March 21, 2022

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

Following a competitive pitch, Saatchi & Saatchi Australia has been named lead creative agency for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières Australia. Saatchi & Saatchi is set to work alongside fellow Publicis Groupe agency, Digitas, which will focus on the digital and customer experience requirements for MSF in Australia and New Zealand.

It’s Friday has been appointed by Colonial First State (CFS) to deliver a new brand platform and first advertising campaign since becoming a standalone business in December last year. The appointment will see It’s Friday develop a new campaign and brand platform which will focus on CFS' strengths as one of the largest retail superannuation and investment businesses in Australia and largest payer of pensions in the country after the federal government.

Pakistan digital agency, Digitz, has tied up with Publicis Groupe's Digitas to form a new entity named Digitz-Digitas. This deal will give Digitz access to Digitas’ global network and access to resources, tools, and brands. Digitz counts Coca-Cola, L’Oréal Pakistan, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Nestle Corporate and Colgate-Palmolive as clients. The agency has also hired Sinan Khan Durrani as account executive.

Seeme Productions, a film production company in Pakistan, has hired Ramsha Kohati as a producer.

Also in Pakistan, Starcom affiliated Brainchild Communications hired Sana Shakeel in the strategy team, Nabeel Ahmed as a media buyer, and Waleed Jawaid and Sarosh Zafar as senior media planners.