Owning the future: Five signs that you need a category vision
Marketing
Aug 26, 2014
‘Category visioning’ allows companies to gain clarity on what their future could look like. But does every brand need to pursue a category vision?

Getting a grip on China
Marketing
Feb 12, 2014
Multinationals disappointed in their China performance may want to consider the value market and should definitely be playing a long-term strategy.

Innovate for success this Christmas
Marketing
Dec 12, 2013
Innovate for success this Christmas

Retailers will have to embrace change and become more innovative to repel the growing threat from online competitors.

In search of true brand loyalty
Marketing
Nov 4, 2013
The road to winning over customer loyalty is becoming more difficult. Tom Child of Landor draws a better map.

