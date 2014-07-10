Stephanie Myers

How marketers can bridge the digital skills gap
Instead of bemoaning the seller’s market for digital expertise, marketing departments can take a lesson from those on the frontlines of tackling the digital skills gap: agencies.

Why social media can never be a regional effort
Jul 2, 2014
Social media simply doesn’t lend itself to a one-size-fits-all solution, particularly in a region as diverse as Asia.

Who needs digital expertise?
Apr 28, 2014
Maybe the CMO doesn't need to know every facet of every digital technology.

Sun, sand and the latest in digital thinking: The view from Stream Asia
Mar 27, 2014
Don’t let the tropical beach and the shorts and flip-flops fool you; WPP’s Stream Asia is serious business.

If mobile time is me time, where do brands fit in?
Mar 19, 2014
Don't assume mobile users are just goal-oriented, utility seekers. As often, they pick up their mobile devices for nothing more than a little 'me time'.

A mobile site should top every brand’s agenda
Jan 15, 2014
The performance of websites optimised for mobile is undeniable, so why aren't more brands prioritising their development?

