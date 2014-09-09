Rachel Everett

Send feedback to Rachel Everett.
5 ways to find the right tone for your brand magazine
Marketing
Sep 9, 2014
Rachel Everett

5 ways to find the right tone for your brand magazine

Creating a brand magazine begins with understanding your audience.

Come fly with me: Content for airlines
Digital
Aug 8, 2013
Rachel Everett

Come fly with me: Content for airlines

Make your online content ‘first class’ not ‘business class’.

Go viral: Six examples of awesome branded video content
Digital
Jul 9, 2013
Rachel Everett

Go viral: Six examples of awesome branded video content

Never before have so many people wanted to be part of a viral outbreak. But when it comes to viral video, success can be elusive. Here's six winning examples and some thoughts on their success.

Instagram for brands
Digital
Jun 3, 2013
Rachel Everett

Instagram for brands

Six ways marketers can be savvy with imagery.

What's all the fuss about Vine?
Digital
Apr 29, 2013
Rachel Everett

What's all the fuss about Vine?

With Vine, Twitter has made six-second video clips into a new mode of communication. Rachel Everett, partner with White Horse Digital Asia, provides examples of how brands can use this new medium effectively.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia