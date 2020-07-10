Oliver McAteer

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience
Marketing
Jul 10, 2020
Oliver McAteer

AC Milan's mission to redefine the sport experience

The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.

Michelin and Moen among first brands to test Havas' social equity private marketplace
Advertising
Jul 6, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Michelin and Moen among first brands to test Havas' ...

The ad targeting program—which is launching first in the US—will work with BIPOC and LGTBQ+-owned media businesses and is believed to be the first of its kind.

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 actions to improve equality
Advertising
Jul 2, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Publicis reveals diversity data and outlines 7 ...

An internal memo was sent to staff today.

Omnicom's eg+ lands global production account for PlayStation
Advertising
Jun 23, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Omnicom's eg+ lands global production account for ...

Final presentations took place in May.

'People are looking for actions, not statements of support': IPG CEO addresses racial injustice
Advertising
Jun 16, 2020
Oliver McAteer

'People are looking for actions, not statements of ...

Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."

Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating pinnacle cultural moments
Digital
Jun 5, 2020
Oliver McAteer

Facebook, Bacardi and OMD on brands navigating ...

From a global pandemic to the death of George Floyd: Companies are addressing culturally-charged and rapidly evolving crisis after crisis.

