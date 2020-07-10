The club's chief revenue officer discusses its partnership with JAY-Z's Roc Nation, its new stadium, and accelerating brand transformation amid global crises.
The ad targeting program—which is launching first in the US—will work with BIPOC and LGTBQ+-owned media businesses and is believed to be the first of its kind.
An internal memo was sent to staff today.
Final presentations took place in May.
Michael Roth said we are at a tipping point where "meaningful change and progress are being demanded to address a situation centuries in the making."
From a global pandemic to the death of George Floyd: Companies are addressing culturally-charged and rapidly evolving crisis after crisis.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins