CHINA INNOVATION 2014: Surging digital uptake and social-channel activity have put a new face on China’s reputation. Campaign looks at what drives the new trend.
While online ads have not made up for the decline in print spend, the medium has evolved from cash cow to status symbol.
The influence of social media is opening up the potential of e-commerce as a branding platform.
Shared challenges have forged closer links between diverse areas of society and prompted new thinking by brands.
