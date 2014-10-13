Nicola Davison

Innovation about a nation
Analysis
Oct 13, 2014
CHINA INNOVATION 2014: Surging digital uptake and social-channel activity have put a new face on China’s reputation. Campaign looks at what drives the new trend.

Don’t stop the presses: Print evolves to survive
Analysis
May 14, 2014
While online ads have not made up for the decline in print spend, the medium has evolved from cash cow to status symbol.

Adding social to the sales basket
Analysis
Apr 4, 2014
The influence of social media is opening up the potential of e-commerce as a branding platform.

Consumer values evolve in Japan
Analysis
May 7, 2013
Shared challenges have forged closer links between diverse areas of society and prompted new thinking by brands.

