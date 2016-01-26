Marcel Fenez

Dig deeper for new revenue streams
Media
Jan 26, 2016
As space-based advertising gives way to other forms, media owners must invest in their understanding of the entire ecosystem.

Shaping tomorrow's operating model
Media
Jan 7, 2011
Marcel Fenez, global leader for entertainment and media at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, on shaping the operating model of the media business for the future.

The root cause of pain for media companies
Media
Nov 11, 2010
Marcel Fenez, global leader for entertainment and media at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, on the root cause of the problems facing the media industry today.

Recession lessons learned for the media industry
Advertising
Oct 25, 2010
Marcel Fenez, global leader for entertainment and media at Pricewaterhouse Coopers, wonders if its appropriate to declare the industry out of recession.

The role of the auditors
News
Dec 8, 2009
The 2009 Agency of the Year Awards represents the seventh year of PricewaterhouseCooper's involvement with this prestigious and important event.

