Kevin Grubb

Something for nothing: Using incentives in digital marketing campaigns
Digital
Jan 4, 2016
Discounts are good, and free stuff is better. But how do we avoid using incentives as a crutch, asks Kevin Grub of Razorfish Hong Kong.

A guide to engaging Hong Kong's young people
Digital
Sep 2, 2015
Personal interaction is the key to connecting with young people in Hong Kong, or anywhere. But how do you scale that up to reach a mass audience? Kevin Grubb of Razorfish provides rules, processes and pitfalls.

CES Asia: Five trends you should be exploring
Digital
May 28, 2015
CES Asia just concluded in Shanghai, brimming with impressive technology. But in the midst of all the hype, Kevin Grubb of Razorfish sometimes found himself scratching his head.

