Gareth Jones

Send feedback to Gareth Jones.
Chinese content and social media to dominate web: Google's Eric Schmidt
Digital
Nov 16, 2009
Gareth Jones

Chinese content and social media to dominate web: ...

GLOBAL - Google chief executive Eric Schmidt claims that within five years we will be consuming a 'radically different' internet, dominated by Chinese-language and social media content delivered via super-fast broadband.

Twitter users: we like ads, can we have some please?
Digital
Nov 16, 2009
Gareth Jones

Twitter users: we like ads, can we have some please?

GLOBAL - Twitter users are receptive to ads and even discuss brands on the microblog, according to research that highlights the huge commercial potential of the platform.

Agency bosses too old and change resistant, claims Sorrell
Digital
Nov 5, 2009
Gareth Jones

Agency bosses too old and change resistant, claims ...

NEW YORK - WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell (pictured) claims that brands are not spending enough online because the people who run their agencies are too old and resistant to change.

Google's secret real-time search option uncovered
Digital
Sep 18, 2009
Gareth Jones

Google's secret real-time search option uncovered

LONDON - A secret option on Google that allows users to search the web in real-time just like Twitter has been discovered, suggesting that an official launch could be imminent.

New Twitter app lets you pimp your tweets
Digital
Aug 27, 2009
Gareth Jones

New Twitter app lets you pimp your tweets

GLOBAL - RichTweets is a new Twitter app that lets users enhance their tweets by adding a range of colours, images, videos and even widgets.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia