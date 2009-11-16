GLOBAL - Google chief executive Eric Schmidt claims that within five years we will be consuming a 'radically different' internet, dominated by Chinese-language and social media content delivered via super-fast broadband.
GLOBAL - Twitter users are receptive to ads and even discuss brands on the microblog, according to research that highlights the huge commercial potential of the platform.
NEW YORK - WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell (pictured) claims that brands are not spending enough online because the people who run their agencies are too old and resistant to change.
LONDON - A secret option on Google that allows users to search the web in real-time just like Twitter has been discovered, suggesting that an official launch could be imminent.
GLOBAL - RichTweets is a new Twitter app that lets users enhance their tweets by adding a range of colours, images, videos and even widgets.
