GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble (P&G) president and CEO Bob McDonald (pictured) has told share holders the company will drive business by touching and improving more consumers' lives in more parts of the world.
GLOBAL - Coca-Cola has announced its global marketing plans for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa at a press conference from FIFA's Zurich headquarters.
GLOBAL - Sony has unveiled its first global brand message, 'make.believe'.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins