Ed Kemp

P&G president/CEO Bob McDonald outlines company plans at AGM
Marketing
Oct 14, 2009
P&G president/CEO Bob McDonald outlines company plans at AGM

GLOBAL - Procter & Gamble (P&G) president and CEO Bob McDonald (pictured) has told share holders the company will drive business by touching and improving more consumers' lives in more parts of the world.

Coca-Cola unveils global World Cup strategy
Marketing
Sep 22, 2009
Coca-Cola unveils global World Cup strategy

GLOBAL - Coca-Cola has announced its global marketing plans for the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa at a press conference from FIFA's Zurich headquarters.

Sony unveils first global umbrella brand message and 3D TV plans
Marketing
Sep 3, 2009
Sony unveils first global umbrella brand message and 3D TV plans

GLOBAL - Sony has unveiled its first global brand message, 'make.believe'.

