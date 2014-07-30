Ashok Sethi

Head of Consumer Insights – Emerging Markets, TNS



Ashok has over 25 years of experience in studying consumers in India, Hong Kong, China and other emerging markets. His area of strength is to work closely with clients to clearly define the business issues facing them and design a suitable program to provide the intelligence support to address those issues. His special area of strength is using the strength of advanced research and analytical methods to provide incisive insights to the clients.



He is an active and speaker on Asian and Chinese consumer trends at various industry and marketing forums and is a regular contributor to the business press, including China Daily, South China Morning Post and the Economic Times.



Before the current assignment, Ashok has been at other senior positions in TNS, including the Managing Director for TNS China and Regional Director for Methodology and Best Practice for Asia, Latin America and Middle-East.