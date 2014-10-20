Amy Lavalette

Content cases: Holding the attention of the Asian consumer
Marketing
Oct 20, 2014
Amy Lavalette

Amy Lavalette of Evidently Asia offers five recent examples of brands using creative content to capture and hold attention.

Storytelling done right
Marketing
Sep 12, 2014
Amy Lavalette

With content marketing so hot, it seems most brands are claiming to be 'storytellers'. Here are some examples of brands that actually used storytelling to create authentic and effective marketing.

Engaging content is not only for holidays
Marketing
Jul 4, 2014
Amy Lavalette

Engaging content is not only for holidays

Brands should create engaging content year round, rather than getting lost in the cacophony around holidays and festivals.

