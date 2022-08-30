'Wreck the brief': Creatives protest fossil fuel advertising outside WPP offices

Creatives have taken to protesting against fossil fuel advertising outside WPP and Edelman offices this morning (30 August).

As part of the protest, activists will be handing out a pamphlet called The Brief Sabotage Handbook.

An initiative from Glimpse – a network of creatives who took over Clapham Common Tube station with cat posters in 2016 – the handbook is wholly satirical and contains tips and tricks on sabotaging a brief for fossil fuel and high-carbon clients.

It includes a four-step plan on how to wreck a campaign, ranging from instructions on how to confuse the planner and do bad work, to telling readers to run naked in the background of every shot so it’s too expensive to fix in post-production.

It finishes with the line: “Delay. Dither. Bungle. Wreck the brief.”

Protestors outside WPP’s Ogilvy and Wunderman Thompson offices will be targeting the agencies for their work with Shell and BP, while protestors at Edelman’s offices are targeting the communications agency for its work with oil and gas company Exxon Mobil.

The handbook was developed by creatives at Glimpse, all of whom are under the age of 30.

James Turner, founder of Glimpse, said the handbook was a “playful intervention” to keep the conversation moving about what “young creatives” can do in their agencies which contributes to fixing climate change.