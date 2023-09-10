WPP promotes chief operating officer Andrew Scott to board

Andrew Scott, chief operating officer at WPP, has been promoted to the company’s board of directors.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, WPP said Scott had been appointed executive director on the board with immediate effect.

Campaign understands the move is a reflection of the significance of his role and his close working relationship with chief executive Mark Read.

Scott joined WPP in 1999 as director of corporate development and has held a number of senior roles including chief operating officer for Europe.

He was appointed joint global chief operating officer alongside Read in April 2018 , following Sir Martin Sorrell’s departure as CEO, and remained in the role when Read took the top job in September 2018.

As a member of the board, Scott’s pay must be published. WPP said his annual base salary was £725,000 and he was eligible to receive an annual bonus and Executive Performance Share Plan awards.