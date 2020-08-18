Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Laura Quigley, Integral Ad Science

With an innate ability to get to the heart of any problem, Quigley finds solutions that can be applied to many for the greater good.

Laura Quigley

SVP, APAC
Integral Ad Science
Singapore

Known as a straight shooter who speaks her mind, Laura Quigley translates her passion as a digital evangelist for greater transparency and higher viewability standards into business success and industry improvement at the same time.  Helming the Asian operations of one of the leading media measurement firms helps in that regard, but as an outspoken industry commentator at events and a regional board member of IAB SEA+India, Quigley works not just with clients, but all digital marketing  players to increase viewability, reduce ad fraud and secure brand safety for advertisers.

A proud Kiwi, Quigley got her start chasing ad sales for a local TV company in Auckland before stepping up to New Zealand Media and Entertainment, where she took on the first digital role. Seeking even greater exposure to new things, Quigley moved to the UK and applied her digital skills at ZenithOptimedia, planning integrated campaigns for big brands before moving to Google at the dawn of programmatic advertising and on again to programmatic specialists Infectious Media. Navigating a barrage of jargon, Quigley’s no nonsense manner saw her build her own acronym tracker during those years, which she updates to this very day.

In 2016, Quigley moved to Sydney to begin her first adtech job with IAS, where a sales director job led to more promotions. She arrived in Singapore in 2019 as the managing director for Southeast Asia before being named APAC SVP earlier this year.  While leading SEA and APAC, company headcount doubled, new offices and opportunities opened up in India and Indonesia and growth more than doubled due to strong local client wins like Grab, Gojek and Sampoerna. 

Much of Quigley’s  success at IAS, colleagues say, comes from not only her inspiring multitasking abilities in keeping up with work, but also in effectively managing client expectations and not permitting excuses to get in the way of true problem solving. When poor media hygiene standards from a publisher in Australia were found to have spawned unsatisfactory results from her team, Quigley took the opportunity to bring more publisher optimisation tools forward, help the client use them and have similar conversations with others, driving up overall media quality standards in the market.  

