Digital Marketing Media News
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

She has overcome the odds and battled unwilling investors to launch Sri Lanka's first programmatic advertising ecosystem, Adstudio.

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Jayomi Lokuliyana

Co-founder/ chief executive officer
zMessenger
Sri Lanka

As a woman entrepreneur in the mobile ad market, Jayomi Lokuliyana struggled to get her business off the ground. In Sri Lanka, the mobile market was nascent, and banks and other investors were unwilling to fund a startup building a business idea focused on this unproven segment. Despite these odds, Lokuliyana managed to beat the odds and get her venture, zMessenger, off the ground. 

Despite this rocky start, she has managed to grow her five-member start-up to a 130-person team operating in diverse digital industries in three countries. Lokuliyana launched the country’s first programmatic advertising ecosystem Adstudio, aimed at helping agencies and brands target and deliver relevant communications plans. 

Currently she envisions zMessenger digital transformation driver, by offering data-powered artificial intelligence-based advertising solutions. Over the past seven years, zMessenger’s business has grown at a CAGR of 64% and she has devised multiple mobile innovations including a mobile-based election violence monitoring platform, BigBon (Sri Lanka's first deal-discovery and aggregating platform), MyMed (an online market space for healthcare products), Star Friends (a celebrity/ influencer network platform) and Adstudio.cloud (Sri Lanka's first programmatic ad network).

Being a woman who’s experienced the hardships of getting a venture off the ground, Lokuliyana is a firm believer in and advocate of promoting female participation in the digital economy. She was appointed by the Chamber of Commerce in Sri Lanka to its working committee consulting for policy-level intervention to aid digital transformation of government services. 

She has also mentored business executives, especially women, and evangalised digital entrepreneurship opportunities at more than 60 forums reaching over 10,000 individuals. In order to create a national-level movement on female participation in the digital sector, Sri Lanka's first cabinet-approved Chamber for Women in Digital was incorporated under the auspices of the Information Communication Technology Agency (ICTA) and Ministry of Digital Infrastructure, and Lokuliyana was appointed as the chairperson to drive the participation in the country’s digital sector.

 
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency
PR
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Caroline Hsu, The Hoffman Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
48 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.