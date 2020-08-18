Digital Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Florencia Eka, The Trade Desk

The first person in Indonesia for her company, Eka leads a burgeoning business doing innovative work with household-name clients, while also educating the market about adtech and nurturing the next generation of talent.

Florencia Eka

Country manager
The Trade Desk
Indonesia

With a background in science, Florencia Eka fell in love with using data analysis to inform brand strategy during a stint at Visa. Now she is educating a whole new market in the same practice.

Eka, the first person on the ground in Indonesia for The Trade Desk in 2016, earned a series of promotions, culminating in her assumption of the country manager role in April of this year. The Indonesian office now employs 10 people, has delivered 20% year-on-year revenue growth in the past year and works with 10 out of the top 20 largest brands in Indonesia.

With a CV that includes Initiative, Mindshare, ComScore, and Visa (plus a minor in biochemistry), Eka’s “trajectory of success is underpinned by her passion for science, the market in which she operates, her team and her clients”, according to one colleague.

One feather in Eka’s cap in Indonesia: A project with Gojek and OMD’s McDonald's team, which helped measure real-world restaurant sales by linking transactions made through GoPay or GoFood directly to exposure to advertisements—a first in the local market. The campaign recorded a 6.1x ROAS (return on advertising spend).

In addition to satisfying clients, Eka is also seriously committed to nurturing the local adtech market, as demonstrated by educational programs she runs not only for The Trade Desk but also for the whole industry in Indonesia. She drives the Edge Academy, which offers such education for free and has received strong uptake from the industry.

In the “smart and agile” team she has built, Eka works with each member to ensure they fully understand the necessary actions to achieve success, aligning the goals of the individual with the goals of the team and the company. 

Equally passionate about setting an example for future Asian and female leaders, Eka mentors up-and-coming stars in the industry, with an emphasis on local talent.

