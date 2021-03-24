Media Data News
Where are gen Z and millennials sourcing Covid information?

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Global study uncovers what sources young people are turning to for information about Covid-19, in an attempt to piece together how the misinformation crisis has spread.

Where are gen Z and millennials sourcing Covid information?

Source: Social media & Covid-19, a global study of digital crisis interaction among Gen Z and Millennials. The study was conducted by Wunderman Thompson, University of Melbourne and Pollfish, in collaboration with World Health Organisation. The survey covers 23,500 respondents aged 18 to 40 in 24 countries who were reached via their mobile devices between late October 2020 and early January 2021.

  • Young people are overwhelmed by Covid-19 information, and more than half (52%) have stopped paying attention to pandemic-related news.
  • Trust is also a concern: 59.3% feel the media is not telling them everything, while 57.1% feel that their government is not giving the full picture on the pandemic.
  • Awareness of false news is high—59.1% of respondents were very aware that Covid-19 information on social media and messaging platforms could be false.
  • However, despite the fact respondents said they check the validity of content they share (40.8% of respondents said they make sure that information is correct "all of the time" before sharing), when asked how they react to information they know is false, only one-quarter (24.4%) report the content. The majority (35.1%) choose to ignore content that they find out to be false.
Campaign Asia-Pacific

