Advertising Media News
Gideon Spanier
1 day ago

Two agency groups face off in Walgreens Boots Alliance global review

Race hots up for US pharmacy giant's integrated account.

Boots: currently works with WPP
Boots: currently works with WPP

Walgreens Boots Alliance has shortlisted two agency groups in the race for its estimated US$600m integrated advertising and marketing account.

WPP, the incumbent, and Publicis Groupe are facing off in the last part of the review – one of the biggest international, integrated pitches of the year and a significant prize.

It is thought Omnicom participated in an earlier stage of the review but is no longer involved.

A spokesman for Walgreens Boots Alliance, which owns the pharmacy chains Walgreens in the US and Boots in the UK, declined to comment on the process but indicated the company plans to make a decision by the end of the year.

Industry observers suggested the result could happen sooner.

WBA kicked off the pitch in May in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown and enlisted MediaLink to support the process.

The agency groups and MediaLink would not comment.

 

WBA first consolidated its creative, media, public relations and other communications disciplines in a single agency group at the start of 2017, when it awarded the business to WPP.

The US is a key market for WBA, generating about three-quarters of global sales. The UK represents a tenth and the remainder is chiefly spread across the rest of Europe.

Stefano Pessina, the chief executive of WBA who is moving to become executive chairman, told investors on its earnings call in July that “it is highly likely that certain aspects of customer behaviour may change permanently” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boots recorded a 78% jump in online sales in the last quarter as physical retail stores were shut during lockdown.

Pessina said he planned “an acceleration” of the group’s digitalisation plans, citing a recent partnership with Adobe and Microsoft, which will support the “major expansion of our mass personalisation and customer engagement platform”.

Alex Gourlay, co-chief operating officer of WBA, said that “we believe that our ability to personalise our marketing” by investing differently will mean “we'll be able to convert more people” in its mobile apps, and he added that WBA’s “powerful loyalty programme” can boost online sales.

WBA credited “the ongoing roll-out of mass personalisation” for lifting Walgreens’ retail sales by almost 1% in the last quarter.

Overall, WBA’s group sales rose marginally, although it said profit margins were “significantly impacted” because of Covid-19.

WBA spent $585m on advertising costs in 2019 compared with $665m in 2018 and $571m in 2017, according to its annual report.

 

A growing number of clients have been looking to integrate their marketing services needs with one agency group as they seek to offer a more joined-up customer experience for consumers and improve efficiencies.

Such accounts are seen as an attractive prize for big agency groups because it usually means a deeper relationship with a client and higher revenues.

Last year, teams from WPP and Publicis Groupe faced off in another high-profile, two-way fight in the final round for Centrica’s integrated account.

 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

1 TikTok latest: Oracle bid wins, Microsoft rejected, Singapore to be bolstered

China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

2 China orders media blackout of ‘Mulan’

BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

3 BBH joins League of Legends with Riot Games win

Starbucks marketer joins McCann Worldgroup as China CEO

4 Starbucks marketer joins McCann as China CEO

GroupM announces CEO change in Hong Kong

5 GroupM to make CEO change in HK

TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

6 TikTok makes slew of senior hires in ANZ

Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

7 Netflix launches 'One story away' campaign across 27 markets

Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

8 Alibaba appoints Mindshare as China media agency

Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

9 Dole campaign creates humorous new meanings for ‘fruit bowl’

Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

10 Move and win roundup: Week of September 7, 2020

Related Articles

BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, India
News
Jul 24, 2020
Carol Huang

BBH to be integrated into Publicis Groupe in China, ...

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better than feared
Advertising
Jul 23, 2020
Gurjit Degun

Publicis Groupe shares jump as Q2 results better ...

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Media
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global ...

Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me happier than to prove agency doom-mongers 'wrong'
Advertising
Jul 24, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Publicis Groupe's Sadoun: Nothing would make me ...

Just Published

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?
Digital
22 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: What exactly is diversity?

The industry talks about diversity a lot, but do we understand the true definition of diversity, the difference between inherent and acquired? Find out, and test your knowledge with a quiz.

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries
Advertising
22 hours ago
Matthew Miller

40 Under 40 2020 opens for entries

Calling all rising stars and those destined to make a big mark in APAC's marketing, media and advertising arena: Nominations are now open for our eighth-annual list of standouts who are 39 or under.

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort
Advertising
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Agency launches internship for 55+ cohort

Thinkerbell's Thrive@55 internship seeks to offer an entry point for members of a "massively underrepresented" age group.

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
Advertising
23 hours ago
Ad Nut

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in ...

If you think the actor is a nice guy in real life, well, you’re wrong.