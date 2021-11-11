Online portal launches for Australian space-launch facility

The Western Australia Spaceport, set to open in 2024, has already launched into the online space thanks to a website built by Perth-based digital agency PWD.

The privately owned commercial launch facility, the first in Australia, aims to put the country on the map with both commercial and government entities that need to launch spacecraft. It has already received one contract for a future launch.

PWD's task was to create a digital presence to inform a global audience about the project and its future capabilities.

The website experience opens with a cinematic animation that zooms in from beyond the moon's orbit down to the site of the spaceport itself (below). The project also includes a series of videos dubbed 'Beyond the stars', about the spaceport's progress and intent. The first episode introduces the spaceport's founder, April Walker. Future episodes will describe the ongoing development of the spaceport and delve into how space still captures people's wonder.

The website PWD built will also be expanded as the spaceport enters operation.