Meta and Jio launch shopping experience on WhatsApp

Meta and Jio Platforms have partnered to launch an end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp.

Through this, WhatsApp users can shop from JioMart on their chat on the app. Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number.

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We are excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."

Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and managing director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”