Digital News
Campaign India Team
2 days ago

Meta and Jio launch shopping experience on WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can shop from JioMart on the app.

Meta and Jio launch shopping experience on WhatsApp
Meta and Jio Platforms have partnered to launch an end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp.
 
Through this, WhatsApp users can shop from JioMart on their chat on the app. Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number.
 
This development follows Meta buying a 9.9% stake in Reliance Jio for Rs 43,574 crore in April 2020.
 
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO, Meta, said, "We are excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come."
 
Mukesh Ambani, chairperson and managing director, Reliance Industries, said, “Our vision is to propel India as the world’s leading digital society. When Jio platforms and Meta announced our partnership in 2020, Mark and I shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian. One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers our commitment of enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping to millions of Indians.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

1 Instagram responds to 'precise location' user concerns

Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

2 Dentsu sees ‘tremendous competitive advantage’ in offshoring 10,000 jobs

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

3 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

4 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

5 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Mandy Wong becomes TBWA Singapore president as Ara Hampartsoumian departs

6 Mandy Wong is TBWA's new SG president

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

7 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

8 Move and win roundup: Week of August 22, 2022

How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

9 How to lead the way through adaptation in APAC

Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

10 Back to take-off: Harnessing digital-first solutions amid the travel revival

Related Articles

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?
Analysis
Aug 12, 2022
Staff Reporters

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it ...

Meta backs drag style to showcase metaverse tech
Marketing
Aug 11, 2022
Daniel Farey-Jones

Meta backs drag style to showcase metaverse tech

Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Meta as head of marketing in India
Digital
Jul 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

Dilpreeta Vasudeva joins Meta as head of marketing ...

Meta adds 11th fact-checker partner in India
Digital
Jul 28, 2022
Campaign India Team

Meta adds 11th fact-checker partner in India

Just Published

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following reports of 20% job cuts
Advertising
8 minutes ago
Ben Bold

Snap parts ways with senior ad execs following ...

Jeremi Gorman and Peter Naylor leave to spearhead Netflix's first foray into advertising.

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign
Media
19 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Podcast Day 24 launches with backing of Campaign

The event, which will take place in Sydney on October 4, will feature leaders in the podcast industry.

How design thinking can solve systemic business problems
Advertising
20 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How design thinking can solve systemic business ...

SPIKES ASIA ACADEMY: Michael Tam, the global design director at IBM, shares the value of design thinking in large enterprises and how it could unlock solutions to issues such as inclusivity and sustainability.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, Central and Robinson
Analysis
21 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Rvisra Chirathivat, ...

This Thai marketer is using data, omni-channel marketing and social commerce to give a seven-decade-old retailer fresh legs.