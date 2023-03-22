Media News
Arvind Hickman
1 day ago

Lego Group builds towards global media review

IPG Mediabrand agency Initiative currently handles media buying and planning.

A Lego car brought to life, driven by Katy Perry
A Lego car brought to life, driven by Katy Perry

Lego has begun a global review of its media buying and planning arrangements.

The Danish-headquartered toy bricks giant has worked with Initiative since 2017 and spends about $415 million on media globally, according to COMvergence figures.

Campaign understands Lego has sent out a request for information to advertising holding groups, and the process is at an early stage, several sources have confirmed.

Lego Group’s creative is handled by an internal creative agency called Ola (Our Lego Agency).

The toy group grew its annual revenues by 17% to DKK64.6 billion ($9.3 billion) in 2022.

Recently, Lego and Initiative worked on an audio-led campaign, fronted by comedian Sue Perkins and other celebrities, to encourage adults to use Lego builds as a form of de-stressing.

Lego's Christmas campaign, which starred Katy Perry, showed children building a car out of Lego that was brought to life by the singer. It was ranked the second-most effective of the 2022 festive season by System1. 

Initiative declined to comment on the review and Lego Group did not respond to Campaign by the time of publication.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

1 Deinfluencing: should brands be scared of the trend?

Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

2 Indonesian Gen Z seeks ‘me in we’

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

3 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

4 WPP's Christina and Justin Peyton to relocate to US to take on global roles

'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

5 'Brand enemies are more important than purpose': MullenLowe's global CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

6 Move and win roundup: Week of March 13, 2023

Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

7 Brand closures as important as brand relaunches implies Mandarin Oriental's cheeky activation

Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

8 Can the metaverse make a comeback in 2023?

Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

9 Adobe unveils Firefly, to compensate creators and protect copyrights

Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

10 Independent creative chiefs on turning attention into sales

Related Articles

Lego's 'biggest and most playful' festive campaign to date stars Katy Perry
Nov 2, 2022
Gurjit Degun

Lego's 'biggest and most playful' festive campaign ...

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review
Jul 27, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Gucci owner Kering Group kicks off global media review

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review
Jun 8, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for creative, media and comms
May 25, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Philips wraps global review, picks Omnicom for ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta vodka sauce inspired by Gigi Hadid
3 hours ago
Will Green

Kraft Heinz partners with Pernod Ricard on pasta ...

Company admits being 'predictably late to the party'.

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep for possible ban in US
3 hours ago
Chris Daniels

The end of TikTok? Influencer marketing pros prep ...

The super-popular app is in the crosshairs of both Democrats and Republicans, worrying content creators and the brands that work with them.

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to Congress
3 hours ago
Diana Bradley

TikTok's comms team tweets through CEO testimony to ...

TikTok’s head of policy comms for the Americas clarified points made by CEO Shou Zi Chew during Thursday’s hearing.

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another record year'
The Knowledge
13 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Global agency groups 2022 report card: ‘Another ...

Staff bonuses at WPP and Publicis Groupe announced, but Interpublic agencies impacted by tech giant problems.