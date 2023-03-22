Lego Group builds towards global media review

Lego has begun a global review of its media buying and planning arrangements.

The Danish-headquartered toy bricks giant has worked with Initiative since 2017 and spends about $415 million on media globally, according to COMvergence figures.

Campaign understands Lego has sent out a request for information to advertising holding groups, and the process is at an early stage, several sources have confirmed.

Lego Group’s creative is handled by an internal creative agency called Ola (Our Lego Agency).

The toy group grew its annual revenues by 17% to DKK64.6 billion ($9.3 billion) in 2022.

Recently, Lego and Initiative worked on an audio-led campaign, fronted by comedian Sue Perkins and other celebrities, to encourage adults to use Lego builds as a form of de-stressing.

Lego's Christmas campaign, which starred Katy Perry, showed children building a car out of Lego that was brought to life by the singer. It was ranked the second-most effective of the 2022 festive season by System1.

Initiative declined to comment on the review and Lego Group did not respond to Campaign by the time of publication.