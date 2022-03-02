George Bryant elevated to Golin group chief creative officer

Interpublic Group agency Golin has promoted George Bryant, founding partner and chief creative officer of The Brooklyn Brothers, to the newly created role of group chief creative officer.

Based in London, Bryant's appointment is effective immediately, reporting to Golin CEO Matt Neale. Bryant will be responsible for global creative operations for all Golin Group agency brands, including Golin, The Brooklyn Brothers, Virgo Health and DeVries Global. He will oversee 100 staffers and continue to manage creative for The Brooklyn Brothers London.

Bryant is tasked with evolving the creative approach for the entire agency network and leading creative direction for some of Golin's largest clients, such as McDonald's, Johnson & Johnson, Lego and PepsiCo.

Neale said that The Brooklyn Brothers is positioned around earned-first advertising and earning attention, which is in sync with the PR industry.

"We have been trying each other out unofficially behind the scenes over the last year and [Bryant] and his creative team in London have had a dramatic impact on our business here in the US," Neale said. "We thought this was a terrific opportunity to align his talent with the converging needs of our agencies, so we created this position."