EssenceMediacom names new global chief operating officer

EssenceMediacom has appointed Frances Ralston-Good as global chief operating officer, replacing Josh Krichefski, who became Group M’s UK and EMEA chief executive in January.

Ralston-Good was named inaugural global chief transformation officer of EssenceMediacom last April when the new agency's chief executive, Nick Lawson, revealed his leadership line-up.

The merger of WPP’s largest media agency, Mediacom, with its digital media specialist, Essence, officially completed this year, but has been nearly 12 months in the making.

EssenceMediacom said Ralston-Good’s role as chief operating officer is in addition to her CTO remit.

She will be responsible for the agency’s global operations and senior leadership across EssenceMediacom’s worldwide client base. This includes continuing to serve as senior media strategy lead for WPP OpenX, the bespoke agency team created for Coca-Cola.

Another responsibility will be to work with EssenceMediacom leadership teams across regions.

“Frances has been a vital part of the combined leadership team that has built our offer and positioning as EssenceMediacom over the last few months,” EssenceMediacom global chief executive Nick Lawson said.

“She brings huge knowledge to the role, including a deep understanding of client needs having worked with many of our crucial advertiser partners in the last few years.”

Ralston-Good joined Mediacom as the global account lead for Procter & Gamble in 2019. She previously served as chief executive of Hearts & Science in the UK, and has held senior strategy and innovation roles at Omnicom Media Group and PHD.

EssenceMediacom is WPP’s largest media agency, with about 10,000 employees across 125 offices and handling close to $25bn (£19.7bn) in billings.

Ralston-Good said: “I am hugely excited to be taking on this role and ensuring that our operations in every market deliver on our breakthrough promise."