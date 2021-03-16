Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of Publicis in APAC

Digitas was one of the highest performing agencies in the Publicis Groupe network in 2020, and is proving an important growth engine for the network's future prospects. The agency's broad skill set, in which it offers end-to-end digital marketing services, proved compelling to clients when paired with Performics and Sapient, helping the group win and expand major accounts, despite a much quieter new business year for Digitas.

But operating as part of group continues to prove ineffective when it comes to diversity and inclusion initiatives, which showed no progress in 2020. Our full Agency Report Card on Digitas—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

