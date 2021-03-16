Advertising Digital Media News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digitas is increasingly the growth engine of Publicis in APAC

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Digitas' wide-ranging expertise meant it was well-placed to act as the shop front of Publicis Groupe's capabilities in 2020, including its performance marketing and digital-transformation offerings. But it continues to lag in one key area.

Tourism Australia
Tourism Australia

Digitas was one of the highest performing agencies in the Publicis Groupe network in 2020, and is proving an important growth engine for the network's future prospects. The agency's broad skill set, in which it offers end-to-end digital marketing services, proved compelling to clients when paired with Performics and Sapient, helping the group win and expand major accounts, despite a much quieter new business year for Digitas.

But operating as part of group continues to prove ineffective when it comes to diversity and inclusion initiatives, which showed no progress in 2020. Our full Agency Report Card on Digitas—with the overall grade plus a detailed analysis and scores for management; innovation; clients and business; creativity; and people and diversity—is available only to Campaign Asia-Pacific members.

Become a member to get access to all 39 of the 2020 Agency Report Cards, plus many additional benefits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

1 Airbnb slashes spend in permanent shift from performance marketing to brand

Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

2 Amrita Randhawa leaves Mindshare to join Publicis Groupe

The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

3 The industry responds to Google’s dismissal of identifiers

Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

4 Google is not killing ID solutions, but has succeeded in sowing doubt

Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

5 Unilever bans the word 'normal' from ads and packaging

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

6 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

7 Mindshare adds dedicated China leadership

WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

8 WPP makes $3.89 billion annual loss after Covid hits value of agencies

Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

9 Google shatters hopes of replacing cookies with independent identifiers

Performance marketing, is it really effective?

10 Performance marketing, is it really effective?

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2020: Digitas
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Digitas

Agency Report Card 2020: Iris
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Iris

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Reprise

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar

Just Published

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies
Digital
2 hours ago
Yuting Zhang

There’s no perfect replacement for cookies

Here’s how brands can move forward in a cookieless world.

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its policies last year
Advertising
2 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Google removed 3.1 billion ads for violating its ...

The tech giant revealed the number in its annual Ads Transparency Report

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division
Digital
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

India's Chtrbox launches creator management division

Chtrbox Represent, the new unit, will help talent manage key aspects of their business, including selecting their brand collaborations, personal branding and PR, content advisory, finance and admin support.

How to score virtual audience engagement with gamification
Digital
13 hours ago
Gregory Crandall

How to score virtual audience engagement with ...

Easter eggs, collecting points, AR and avatars can all add up to a more fun and interactive experience for virtual event audiences.