Creative Minds: Making unique Blackpink lightsticks was a full-circle moment for Mica Dela Rosa

In Creative Minds, we ask APAC creatives a long list of questions, from serious to silly, and ask them to pick 11 to answer. (Why 11? Just because.) Want to be featured?

Name: Mica Dela Rosa

Places where you've lived and/or worked: Manila, Philippines

Pronouns: She/Her

CV:

Associate creative director, BBDO Guerrero, Manila, 2022-Present

Senior copywriter, BBDO Guerrero, Manila, 2019-2022

Junior copywriter, NuWorks Interactive Labs, Manila, 2016-2019

PR Intern, Fleishman-Hillard Manila, 2015-2016

1. How did you end up being a creative?

When I was a kid, I never imagined I’d be in advertising, but I loved writing. I used to glue papers together to form my own book and write random stories. I always wrote poetry for my parents on their birthdays, fanfictions in high school, TV scripts in college. After a PR internship, I saw an opening for a junior copywriter and worked my way up to the present. Looking back, the things I did for fun growing up are the same things I do today—only now I’m get paid for it. To meet my younger self again in my everyday work feels quite serendipitous.

2. What's your favourite piece of work in your portfolio?

The Pepsi Can Light Stick is a secret tribute to my younger, crazy fangirl self. I was a diehard K-pop fan in high school but living on an average student’s allowance meant saving up every bit just to see my idols live. K-pop concerts are unique because every group has its own light stick for live shows, but it’s very expensive and I couldn’t afford one. 13 years later, we got a simple brief to launch Blackpink as Pepsi brand ambassadors in the Philippines. We created an IG filter that lights up the Pepsi can, turning it into an instant K-pop light stick. The cans sold out shortly after, but what's exciting was when a fan posted “The only light stick I can afford!” It was a full circle moment for me.

3. What's your favourite piece of work created by someone else?

I’m a Pocari Sweat loyalist (best hangover drink!), but this ad made me love it even more. Who knew a sports drink could be this nostalgic and emotional? The film was visually mesmerizing and seeing the elaborate work in production was as fascinating as the ad itself. It reminded me of what I love about advertising—the grit and teamwork it takes to make the work really work.



4. What's on your bucket list?

Learn to play the cello. I’m in love with its deep and rich tone, it’s extremely relaxing. I dream of playing a solo and mashing it up with a rock song someday. Or at the very least, the Game of Thrones opening theme. That’d be cool.

5. Who’s on your dream dinner guest list (alive or dead)?

Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and five times Grammy award winner, Jacob Collier

Jacob Collier, multi-instrumentalist, and musical genius, seated across in a cosy restaurant. Halfway through dinner he’ll probably start tapping on the table to make a beat. Then I’ll clink the utensils and margarita glasses. He’ll stomp his feet. I’ll improvise a melody and sing about chicken tenders. He’ll harmonize. Then he’ll stand on his chair and turn the diners and waiters into a gospel choir. Then I’ll wake up crying from the best dream ever.

6. What career did you think you'd have when you were a kid?

A teacher. I grew up tutoring my siblings on their homework a lot and have had nurturing and inspiring teachers. Recently I got to volunteer in a weekend outreach that teaches reading and writing for kids in struggling communities. Maybe I could also teach advertising in college in the future, so I don’t think it’s too late for that.

7. Do you have any secret or odd talents?

I can do a creepy witch voice and caw like a crow. Maybe I’ll write a horror story to make full use of that!

8. What would you do on your perfect day?

I’d be in a villa by the beach, grilling barbecue and cooking sides with family and friends. My dad’s 70s folk rock playlist blasting through. Afterwards, we’d brew some coffee, bring out the pastries I baked the night before, and watch the waves.

9. What’s your favourite music / film / TV show / book / other of the past year, and why?

‘My Dad Wrote A Porno’: In this podcast, Jamie Morton narrates his dad’s amateur erotic novel Belinda Blinked, with his friends James and Alice providing commentary and wheezing laughs. I found myself laughing embarrassingly in public spaces while listening to it, so I highly recommend.

10. What's your favourite GIF/meme, and why?

This cry smile gif accurately defines Dela Rosa's day

Sums up my every day.

11. Cat person or dog person?

Happy to be both. I have two shih tzus—Chuchay and her daughter Chili—who like to follow me to the bathroom. Plus, a cat named Joji who likes to follow me to the neighbourhood store. The good part? They're all best friends.