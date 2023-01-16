PR News
Siobhan Holt
Jan 17, 2023

Clarity buys Australian agency as 'APAC launchpad'

Global communications agency Clarity has expanded its operations in Asia-Pacific, buying Australia’s Sefiani Communications Group for an undisclosed sum.

Acquired: Sefiani Communications Group
Acquired: Sefiani Communications Group

Sydney-based business Sefiani Communications Group is Clarity’s first acquisition in the Asia-Pacific region, with more planned as part of its global growth strategy.

Sefiani, will continue to operate under the Sefiani brand for the foreseeable future, as part of the Clarity Global Group. Clarity has offices in London, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York, and Amsterdam.

Sami McCabe, founder and chief executive of Clarity, described the acquisition as the “perfect launchpad for further expansion across the APAC region”.

“We are also excited to bring on board Sefiani’s market-leading capability in reputation, crisis and issues management and sustainability campaigns – skills the Sefiani team will help build across Clarity’s global team,” he added.

The deal follows Clarity’s purchase of digital agency 93digital and the UK business of public affairs and strategic comms consultancy Political Intelligence last year. Other recent acquisitions include Cornwall-based 3WhiteHats in May 2021. Clarity is also a sister agency of Freuds.

Sefiani was founded by Robyn Sefiani 23 years ago and today employs 21 staff across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and into Asia. Its clients include Airbus, EY (Ernst & Young), Allen & Overy, CrowdStrike, Expedia (Stayz), Henkel and L’Oréal.

Prior to establishing the agency, Sefiani was co-president of Asia-Pacific and a member of the global board at Edelman.

She will join Clarity’s global presidents’ board as president ANZ and reputation counsel. Her brief is to help steer Clarity’s growth strategy in Asia-Pacific while continuing to provide reputation counsel to c-suite clients.

Mandy Galmes retains her position as Sefiani’s managing director ANZ, Nick Owens continues as director of corporate comms and reputation management, and Tina Peng remains director of finance and operations.

Robyn Sefiani said: “We were attracted to Clarity’s highly energised and aspirational leadership team, their ambitions for growth in Asia-Pacific and globally, and the agency’s leading-edge digital and data analytics capability which we can access for our clients.”

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Mandy Galmes joins Sefiani as MD and partner
Nov 1, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Mandy Galmes joins Sefiani as MD and partner

Havas India scouting for acquisitions in PR, performance marketing, digital and consulting
Mar 30, 2022
Eularie Saldanha

Havas India scouting for acquisitions in PR, ...

Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative Consulting Group deal
Jan 26, 2022
Staff Reporters

Redhill makes first acquisition with Creative ...

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
May 4, 2021
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
2 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.