Campaign360: Highlights and ongoing coverage

The complexity tax of the online world makes decision making difficult

We help customers to like us and hopefully buy our stuff. It’s important to understand that helping people decide now means being relevant and relevance changes constantly.

All our connections with our friends and families, our financial and political life, and our life as consumers and as brand lovers has been collected in a way which has created lots of strange behaviour. You can't just think about a customer as being a pure economic atom in your universe. They are connected to other things. Unless you understand how they live in the world, it's really difficult to be relevant to them. What adds to this is we underestimate the complexity tax of all these new tools.

The last brand ad that Apple did was ‘Think Different’ and the only reason Steve Jobs did that was because when he came back to Apple, they had no products. Every single ad since the iMac which has built the most valuable brand in the world is a product ad. It is a heightened demonstration with a reason to buy something. Meanwhile, we have this Pavlovian response by brand advertisers, which goes straight to these bloated metaphors, these big anthem ads which make me feel something, but I don't know why I would act. One of the problems with performance marketing isn't that it isn't smart. And isn’t that it is not reaching people. It just hasn't been dignified with craft, clarity and concept.

- Nick Law, creative chairperson, Accenture Song

The case against bluewashing

“If only the marketing team is involved, but the supply chain has no idea what’s going on the finance team are not involved, chances are it’s going to be blue washing.”

-Peilin Lee, head of marketing, Nespresso

“As an individual be skeptical of marketing slogans and do the research yourself. Really look into the company. As an individual customer you must be a watchdog - you must hold companies and marketers to account. [Brands] have be able to back up claims with data. It’s as simple as that.”

-Keith Morrison, director, regional marketing – APAC, India, EMEA & LATAM, Black & Veatch

“Lead with transparency...it’s not something you can do in a day as a brand and it does require significant time investments.... Blue and green washing is where you’re overstating what you do. But I think instead of overstate, instead over communicate."

-Ji Ching Tang, APAC category head, feminine care, Kimberly-Clark

On why brands might stand up for a cause

“When we think about activism, we think of our key audience is and what they care about when it comes to the issues they face in the world. The Body Shop identified youth as a key part of our audience, but whether it's political conversation or climate change policies or even lowering the voting age, those are also topics that our consumers are concerned about as well. They want to be part of those conversations too.”

-Felicia Sun, head of brand and activism, The Body Shop

Embracing the beast: why complexity is not always bad

One of the big decisions our founding CMO made many years ago was to bring all insights in-house. We handle everything from surveys to user data, chat analytics, and more because that's the core of marketing. Without these inputs, the ads and outputs wouldn't be as effective.

We established this in-house team six years ago, and now they conduct approximately 1,300 studies per year, along with numerous ad hoc projects. In addition, four times a year, they run exploratory group hypotheses in six countries involving seven teams.

In addition to these studies, we are also considering expanding into a service. Everyone needs timely insights, preferably within 10 hours or less. Moreover, we strive to provide high-quality data with sample sizes of up to 9,000, focusing on specific income levels or demographic segments.

This level of quality can be achieved by concentrating on specific areas, such as regular fancy items for a particular day. By offering on-demand services, we eliminate the need for lengthy processes and delays. With live data, live personas, and live traits, our in-house capabilities empower marketing in various ways. We can create compelling advertisements and establish thought leadership, develop new products, and generate micro insights, such as determining food preferences for upcoming ads.

- Sulin Lau, regional head of marketing and brand, Grab

Building customer trust with exceptional brand experiences

What are the hot things to do for brands today? One thing that will never change, even during uncertainty, is the importance of connecting with your consumers and building trust. Amazon Ads summarised three key ingredients on how to build brand trust through:

Shared values

Connections

Authenticity

The first campaign shared is called ‘Love Has No Labels’.

“Consumers are paying dollars for the brands to champion what they believe in and they want the brand to communicate those messages across different channels. That is where Amazon ads can help. Not only that we can help you to find the shared values between your consumers and Amazon customers. But also we can help you to reach them effectively in a creative way.”

-Verona Huang, head of brand marketing, Amazon Ads China

The second one shared is a Coca-Cola partnership campaign.

“You might know Amazon is the place as an ecommerce marketplace, but we actually go beyond that. We actually have properties that will come back to your audience, from watching videos, watching audio, listening to music, listening to a podcast, or even reading on your Kindle. We have touchpoints that are so diverse that help you connect to consumers of all sorts. Moreover, with first-party insight, our insight-driven solutions will actually help you engage audiences where they are actually spending time and when they're most receptive.

-Steven To, head of growth marketing, Amazon Ads Asia

Anticipate consumer needs to create a great experience

There's a new paradigm of convenience without compromise. If you can give people back time to do stuff that's more important in their lives, that's a great proposition. My advice is to anticipate consumer needs before they surface or get articulated. If you anticipate those needs, you can create memorable experiences.

- Shekar Khosla, chief commercial officer (sales, marketing & digital transformation), APAC, Africa & Middle East, Kellogg’s company

Generative AI is coming and I don't think the choice will be left with us. It is better that we dive in headfirst, but obviously not treat it as the next big shiny object. We should go back to the consumer, understand what she wants, and see if AI serves a purpose in satisfying her needs and then move on.

- Umesh Phadke, chief transformation officer, L'Oreal

People are looking for experiences over things, and are becoming a lot more intentional about what they want to see. There is a lot more focus on the self and wanting to find joy in exploration of the world. People want to live much more enriched lives. Compared to 2019, spend on experiences has grown by 65%; it's just 12% on things. We bought everything during COVID: home, gyms, dogs… And I think now that people can get out, it's really about travelling.

- Julie Nestor, executive VP, marketing and communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard

A 'marketoonist' on change being the only constant for marketers

"Covid...web3...ChatGPT, it’s a non-stop series of changes that we have to adapt to, to take full advantage of all the changes at our disposal so that we can deliver on customer experience."

It means marketing is constantly being reworked, as one of his cartoons points out:

'This year, we're disrupting how we do marketing,'

'Didn't we do that last year?'

'Last year, we transformed marketing'

'No, that was two years ago.'

'Ohh right, we're reinventing marketing.'

'It's about time.'

"What we do as marketers is constantly about change. It's hard to keep pace with all of that."

-Tom Fishburne, founder and author, Marketoonist

On holistic CX

“Marketing is too important to be left to the marketing department. Ultimately, customer experience relates to so many different functional groups that are not represented In this room. And we have to think about the full totality of the customer experience and that involves how we impact and liaise with other aspects of the organization. How we bring the consumer in the room and ultimately find ways to make things happen is to break down barriers.”

-Tom Fishburne, founder and author, Marketoonist

