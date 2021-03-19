Would you kill for the last piece of rendang?

Jakarta-based creative studio Percolate Galactic produced a non-branded, not-safe-for-children animated short that was accepted at SXSW, one of only 12 pieces of work globally to be accepted in this category.

The film—just under seven minutes—begins with two best friends arguing over the last piece of rendang at a nasi padang restaurant. Ad Nut won’t spoil it for you, but let’s just say that a literal massacre ensues.

The agency describes the film as being about honour, friendship, and love. But its alternate description is much more apt: “It’s also a story about punching, necromancy and motorcycles”. The team was inspired by American animator Christy Karacas, whose animated film Barfight became a cult favourite and caught the attention of cable network Adult Swim.

“Our goal was to create an animation that would highlight our house aesthetic while remaining authentically Indonesian,” said director Andri. “You don’t need to know what rendang is to enjoy the dark humour of a man getting stabbed in the chest by a chicken wing.”

It will be difficult for Ad Nut to shake off the image of the blade of a ceiling fan cleanly slicing through the skull of a lunch patron, but strangely, Ad Nut also has a sudden craving for beef rendang and ayam pop paired with sambal ijo.