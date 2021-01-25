Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
21 hours ago

Knock knock. (Who's there?) A cricket legend. (A cricket legend who?) A cricket legend who would now like to deliver a truly wooden endorsement

VVS Laxman has found 'the next great player'.

You should watch the above ad before you read on to find out what it's for. It's a special one.

OK?

The ad is for Tata Pravesh, a brand of doors and windows from Tata Steel. And that's VVS Laxman, who had a distinguished cricket career but now (apparently) hangs about his house admiring his trophies, paging through biographies about himself, and thinking an awful lot about...doors.

Oops! Ad Nut has now been informed, by a press release, that what Laxman is actually talking about are not doors, but "wall opening solutions".

Wall. Opening. Solutions.

Oops again! It turns out Ad Nut should not have said "wooden" in the headline, as the ad—by Wunderman Thompson South Asia—is specifically promoting the advantages of steel doors over their wooden counterparts. 

Ad Nut begs your forgiveness for Ad Nut's inability to resist the wordplay. And Ad Nut hopes you'll be as grateful for this TVC as Ad Nut is.

(For the record, Ad Nut is not persuaded about steel doors. Ad Nut still believes in the virtues of wooden housing materials, because Ad Nut lives in a tree and can't risk offending it.)

CREDITS

Client: Tata Pravesh - a brand of Tata Steel.
Agency: Wunderman Thompson
Project Head: Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner
Creative Team:
Moeinuk Sengupta, Creative Director
Aniket Chatterjee, Copywriter
Account Management:
Nilanjan Sarkar, Client Services Director
Production house: Talking Tree Media
Director: Ann Kurian
Client Servicing Manager: George S.
Assistant Director: Abhishek Sarkar
DOP: Retnasingh
Camera Assistants: Abhilash, Nandan
Art: Sherry Zacharias
Editor: Sanjay Jayaprakash
VFX Editor: Naveen B

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

