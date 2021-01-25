Knock knock. (Who's there?) A cricket legend. (A cricket legend who?) A cricket legend who would now like to deliver a truly wooden endorsement

You should watch the above ad before you read on to find out what it's for. It's a special one.
OK?
The ad is for Tata Pravesh, a brand of doors and windows from Tata Steel. And that's VVS Laxman, who had a distinguished cricket career but now (apparently) hangs about his house admiring his trophies, paging through biographies about himself, and thinking an awful lot about...doors.
Oops! Ad Nut has now been informed, by a press release, that what Laxman is actually talking about are not doors, but "wall opening solutions".
Wall. Opening. Solutions.
Oops again! It turns out Ad Nut should not have said "wooden" in the headline, as the ad—by Wunderman Thompson South Asia—is specifically promoting the advantages of steel doors over their wooden counterparts.
Ad Nut begs your forgiveness for Ad Nut's inability to resist the wordplay. And Ad Nut hopes you'll be as grateful for this TVC as Ad Nut is.
CREDITS
Client: Tata Pravesh - a brand of Tata Steel.
Agency: Wunderman Thompson
Project Head: Vijay Jacob Parakkal, Sr. VP & Managing Partner
Creative Team:
Moeinuk Sengupta, Creative Director
Aniket Chatterjee, Copywriter
Account Management:
Nilanjan Sarkar, Client Services Director
Production house: Talking Tree Media
Director: Ann Kurian
Client Servicing Manager: George S.
Assistant Director: Abhishek Sarkar
DOP: Retnasingh
Camera Assistants: Abhilash, Nandan
Art: Sherry Zacharias
Editor: Sanjay Jayaprakash
VFX Editor: Naveen B
