Surviving the struggles of mum guilt and returning to work
Mar 15, 2023
Tobi Asare

Surviving the struggles of mum guilt and returning to work

In this exclusive extract from her new book, the business development director at OMD UK describes the challenges and opportunities for mothers returning to office life following a period of maternity leave.

Work-life balance: The mommy problem
Sep 28, 2016
Jean Freeman

Work-life balance: The mommy problem

Work-life balance is gender neutral, so why do we keep only asking working mothers how they manage, asks the chief operating officer of Zambezi.

Meet the modern mum: The buying potential of working mothers in China
Apr 23, 2010
Kenny Lim

Meet the modern mum: The buying potential of working mothers in China

Survey urges marketers to drop the 'superwoman' stereotype in order to realise the buying potential of working mothers in China.

