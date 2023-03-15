Search
Mar 15, 2023
Surviving the struggles of mum guilt and returning to work
In this exclusive extract from her new book, the business development director at OMD UK describes the challenges and opportunities for mothers returning to office life following a period of maternity leave.
Sep 28, 2016
Work-life balance: The mommy problem
Work-life balance is gender neutral, so why do we keep only asking working mothers how they manage, asks the chief operating officer of Zambezi.
Apr 23, 2010
Meet the modern mum: The buying potential of working mothers in China
Survey urges marketers to drop the 'superwoman' stereotype in order to realise the buying potential of working mothers in China.
