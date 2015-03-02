usp

When embracing strength becomes a great weakness
2 days ago
Ali Rezgui

When embracing strength becomes a great weakness

Do you believe in the 'strong force' theory of advertising or the 'weak force'? Publicis Groupe's planning director asks whether the industry is leaning too hard into the wrong communication model.

A brief history of brand propositions: From USP to CSP
Mar 2, 2015
Panos Dimitropoulos

A brief history of brand propositions: From USP to CSP

Brands including Herborist, a Chinese cosmetics brand, are tapping into signifiers of tradition as new 'cultural selling propositions'. Panos Dimitropoulos from Added Value deconstructs the concept of CSP.

