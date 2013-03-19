Search
saif ali khan
2 days ago
Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television
Mar 19, 2013
Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz
MUMBAI - Parle Agro, a private food and beverage company in India, has launched a national marketing campaign for Appy Fizz, one of its brands, featuring the brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan, hanging out with the drink in his dream.
