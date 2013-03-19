saif ali khan

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan
2 days ago
Raahil Chopra

Don’t like policing people and if a brand is legal, then I can promote it: Saif Ali Khan

The Indian actor opens up what he likes and dislikes about advertising, why he’s not on social media, and why he believes OTT is far superior to television

Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz
Mar 19, 2013
Sophie Chen

Parle Agro dances with actor Saif Ali Khan in campaign for Appy Fizz

MUMBAI - Parle Agro, a private food and beverage company in India, has launched a national marketing campaign for Appy Fizz, one of its brands, featuring the brand ambassador, Saif Ali Khan, hanging out with the drink in his dream.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

1 Jaguar Land Rover appoints Accenture to global marketing duties with Spark44

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

2 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

3 Software giant SAS launches biggest brand campaign in 20 years

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

4 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

5 Creativity, bananas, and mouldy Whoppers

Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

6 Child porn survivors wish Twitter ‘Happy Birthday’ in chilling PSA

Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

7 Campaign announces Global Agency of the Year winners

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

9 Toast trumps George Clooney in Warburtons campaign

How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings

10 How Giant gives the people what they want: $16 million in savings