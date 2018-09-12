hylink
Deconstructing the virtual influencer
Contrary to what you may think, virtual influencers are maintained and operated the same way traditional influencers are. But there are a few additional benefits, argues Hylink’s Humphrey Ho.
Hylink launches China tourism-focused subsidiary in US
The Beijing-based agency decided to formally enter the space due to a desire "to increase mutual understanding between global citizens".
Tencent MIND Awards: Agencies speak on digital marketing’s breakneck progress
Representatives from DDB, Amplifi, Hylink, Starcom China and Tencent weigh in.
Hylink's Sun Xue at the Tencent MIND Awards
COO speaks about trends in data integration, tech.
Hylink files for arbitration against Qoros in China
Hylink Digital's Shanghai branch has applied for arbitration of an advertising-fee dispute involving more than RMB100 million (US$15 million).
Food for thought: problem-solvers
At Cannes Lions, Hylink showed how its craft aligned with earnest eats and consumer solutions
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins