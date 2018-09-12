hylink

Deconstructing the virtual influencer
1 day ago
Humphrey Ho

Contrary to what you may think, virtual influencers are maintained and operated the same way traditional influencers are. But there are a few additional benefits, argues Hylink’s Humphrey Ho.

Hylink launches China tourism-focused subsidiary in US
Sep 12, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The Beijing-based agency decided to formally enter the space due to a desire "to increase mutual understanding between global citizens".

Hylink files for arbitration against Qoros in China
Nov 17, 2017
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Hylink Digital's Shanghai branch has applied for arbitration of an advertising-fee dispute involving more than RMB100 million (US$15 million).

